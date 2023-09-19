How to Create a WhatsApp Channel: A Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature called “Channels” that allows users to create their own private newsletters and share updates with subscribers directly on the app. In this article, we will guide you through the process of creating a WhatsApp Channel.

Before we dive into the steps, let’s take a moment to understand what exactly a WhatsApp Channel is. Think of it as a private newsletter on WhatsApp where you can share updates with your subscribers. As a subscriber, you can search for your favorite Channels and receive all updates directly on WhatsApp. One of the key benefits of this feature is the privacy it provides. Other subscribers will not know if you have subscribed to a channel, and your WhatsApp details are hidden from other subscribers and channel administrators.

Now, let’s jump into the steps to create a WhatsApp Channel on different devices.

1. Creating a WhatsApp Channel on Android

– Open WhatsApp on your phone.

– Go to the “Updates” tab.

– Tap the “+” icon or equivalent and select “New channel.”

– Tap “Get started” and follow the on-screen prompts.

– Add a channel name to complete the creation of your channel. You can change the name later if needed.

– Customize your channel adding a description and icon, or you can choose to do this later.

– Finally, tap “Create Channel” to start your new WhatsApp Channel.

2. Creating a WhatsApp Channel on iOS (iPhone)

– Open WhatsApp on your phone.

– Go to the Updates tab.

– Tap the “Create Channel” option.

– Tap “Get Started” and follow the on-screen prompts to set up your channel.

– Add a channel name to finish creating your channel. You can change the name later if needed.

– Customize your channel adding a description and an icon at this point, or you can choose to do it later.

Congratulations! You have successfully created a channel on WhatsApp. Start sharing updates and information with your followers now.

3. Creating a WhatsApp Channel on Web or Desktop

– Open WhatsApp Web and go to the Channels section clicking on the Channels icon.

– Click on the “Create channel” option.

– Click “Continue” and follow the on-screen prompts to set up your channel.

– Add a channel name to complete the channel creation. You can change the name later if needed.

– Customize your channel adding a description and an icon at this point, or you can choose to do it later.

You’re all set! You have successfully created a channel on WhatsApp Web. Start sharing updates with your subscribers.

In conclusion, creating a WhatsApp Channel is a great way to share updates and information with your subscribers. Remember to share your channel link with others to attract new subscribers. Please note that this feature may not be available in all regions yet, so make sure to update your app to the latest version to enjoy all the latest features, including Channels.

