WhatsApp Introduces Call Links for Easier Communication

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows users to create and share call links, simplifying the process of joining calls. These call links are unique and secure, ensuring the privacy of conversations.

To create a call link, follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to the “Calls” tab.

2. Select “Create Call Link”.

3. Choose the call type: video or voice.

4. There are three options for sharing the link: copy it to the clipboard, share it directly through WhatsApp with a specific person or group, or use other apps outside of WhatsApp.

It’s important to keep in mind a few key points when using call links:

– Only share the call link with trusted individuals.

– If you have blocked someone on WhatsApp, they will not be able to use your call link.

– Call links expire after 30 days of inactivity.

– WhatsApp may revoke or remove links for privacy and security reasons.

Additionally, as the creator of a call link, you have control over managing participants. You can remove participants from the call or even remove and block them. Follow these steps to do so:

1. In an ongoing call, long-press the name or phone number of the participant you want to remove.

2. Select “Remove [participant’s name or phone number]” from the menu.

3. Choose whether you want to “Remove” or “Remove and block” the participant.

Once removed, the participant will be notified and prevented from rejoining the call.

WhatsApp’s call links provide a convenient way for users to create and share links for voice and video calls, ensuring secure and convenient communication.

Sources:

– Original article: [Source]

– Image source: [Source]