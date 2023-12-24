How to Create and Personalize Your WhatsApp Avatar

In the dynamic realm of instant messaging, WhatsApp serves as a popular platform that connects individuals across the globe. To add a personal touch to your WhatsApp experience, you can create your own avatar. An avatar functions as a digital representation of yourself and provides a unique way to express your personality.

If you’ve ever wondered how to create your own avatar on WhatsApp, you’ve come to the right place. In this comprehensive guide, we will walk you through the process of creating and personalizing your avatar on WhatsApp, and show you how to use it as your profile picture.

Creating a WhatsApp Avatar

You have two options for creating your WhatsApp avatar: manually or with a photo.

Manually:

Android:

1. Open the WhatsApp app on your Android device.

2. Tap the three vertical dots in the top right corner.

3. Select “Settings.”

4. Tap “Avatar.”

5. Choose “Create your Avatar.”

6. Tap “Get started.”

7. Select a skin tone and tap “Next.”

8. Personalize your avatar’s appearance.

9. Hit “Done.”

iOS:

1. Open WhatsApp on your iOS device.

2. Tap “Settings.”

3. Select “Avatar.”

4. Tap “Create manually.”

5. Choose a skin tone and tap “Next.”

6. Personalize your avatar’s appearance.

7. Tap “Done.”

With a Photo:

Android:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Tap the three vertical dots in the top right corner and select “Settings.”

3. Select “Avatar.”

4. Tap “Create your Avatar.”

5. Tap “Get started.”

6. Tap “Allow camera” and then “Take photo.”

7. Capture a photo.

8. Choose a skin tone and tap “Next.”

9. Select the option to make further edits or tap “Done.”

iOS:

1. Open the WhatsApp app.

2. Tap “Settings” and then select “Avatar.”

3. Tap “Create your avatar.”

4. Tap “Get started.”

5. Tap “Take a photo” and then “Begin.”

6. Capture a photo.

7. Choose a skin tone and tap “Make more edits” to personalize.

8. When finished, hit “Done.”

Using Your Avatar as Your Profile Picture

Android:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Tap the three vertical dots in the top right corner.

3. Select “Settings.”

4. Tap your profile picture.

5. Tap the green camera icon below your profile picture.

6. Select the “Avatar” option.

iOS:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Tap “Settings.”

3. Tap your profile picture.

4. Tap “Edit” > “Edit.”

5. Select the “Use Avatar” option.

Now that you know how to create and personalize your WhatsApp avatar, go ahead and showcase your unique style and personality to your contacts. Have fun expressing yourself on WhatsApp!