How to Generate AI Stickers on WhatsApp: A Quick and Simple Guide

WhatsApp, a messaging platform owned Meta (formerly Facebook), has introduced a range of new AI features to enhance user communication. One of the additions is AI Stickers, a creative and personalized way to enrich conversations on the platform. This feature utilizes artificial intelligence to allow users to create their own stickers.

To get started with creating AI Stickers on WhatsApp, follow these simple steps:

Launch WhatsApp on your mobile device. Open a chat with a contact. Tap on the Smiley icon, then select the sticker icon. Click on ‘create,’ and if prompted, proceed tapping ‘continue.’ Provide a description for the stickers you want to create, preferably in English as the current version only supports this language. The app will generate four stickers based on your description. You can either choose one you like or make alterations to the description. If you’re satisfied with the sticker, simply tap ‘send’ to share it with your contact.

It is important to note that this feature is currently only available in select countries, so users should check its availability in their region.

In addition to AI Stickers, Meta has also introduced a security enhancement to protect users from potential location tracking. This new feature focuses on safeguarding the user’s IP address during calls, ensuring an added layer of defense against privacy breaches.

According to WABetaInfo, a reputable source for WhatsApp updates, the privacy call relay feature has started rolling out to a select group of beta testers. Users can find this capability within the “Advanced” section, which has been newly integrated into the privacy settings menu.

Sources: WABetaInfo