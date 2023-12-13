New Feature on Snapchat Allows Plus Subscribers to Create and Share AI-Generated Images

Snapchat has introduced a new feature exclusive to its Plus subscribers that allows them to generate and share images created using artificial intelligence (AI). This new feature enables users to create images from text prompts and customize them before sharing them with their contacts on the app.

To use this feature, Plus subscribers simply need to click on the “AI” icon located below the camera toolbar, which will open a new window. Users can then input their desired text or choose from pre-selected options like “a futuristic disco” or “a rocket preparing for liftoff”. After generating the image, users have the ability to modify it and attach a message before circulating it to their contacts.

In addition to this AI-generated image feature, Snapchat is also planning to introduce other AI-powered features for its Plus subscribers. One of these upcoming features will use AI to create the illusion of distance between the subject of a photo and the camera.

Furthermore, Plus subscribers will now have access to a complimentary pack of eight “Dreams” each month. This feature applies AI to convert photos based on specific themes, providing users with even more creative options.

Snapchat’s new AI capabilities cater to the growing demand for innovative and personalized visual content. As technology advances, integrating AI into social media platforms allows users to create unique and eye-catching content that is sure to captivate their audience.

Snapchat continues to find ways to enhance its user experience and stay at the forefront of social media trends. By offering exclusive features like AI-generated images, the platform maintains its appeal and keeps users engaged.