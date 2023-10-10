How to Create a 90s AI Yearbook with EPIK AI Photo Editor

The AI Yearbook photo trend is taking social media storm, with people going crazy over the high-quality images generated artificial intelligence. These images have a 90s vibe and are extremely captivating. The popular EPIK AI Photo Editor SNOW is being used to create 90s yearbook templates, and the app is currently trending on both iOS and Android platforms.

To create your own 90s AI yearbook, follow these step-by-step instructions:

1. Download the EPIK AI Photo Editor app for free from the iOS App Store or Android Play Store. There are additional in-app purchases available.

2. Open the app and tap on the “AI Yearbook” option from the menu on the home page.

3. Go through the instructions and tap on “Continue” to proceed.

4. Upload 8 to 12 clear selfies without masks or glasses. Avoid uploading photos of children or any exposed photos as they will be sent to the company’s servers for image generation.

5. Select your gender on the next page.

6. Choose one of the paid options. The Standard option costs $5.99 and generates 60 Yearbook AI images in 24 hours. The Express option costs $9.99 and generates 60 Yearbook AI images in just 2 hours.

7. Make the payment and the app will start generating your AI Yearbook. A timer will indicate the time remaining until the images are revealed.

8. You will receive a notification from the EPIK AI app once the images are ready. Even with the Express option, it only took 20 minutes to generate the 90s AI Yearbook photos.

9. The EPIK AI Photo Editor app generates high-quality 90s AI Yearbook images. While there may be minor issues here and there, the overall image generation is impressive.

10. In addition to saving each image, you can also save the Yearbook video to share it on platforms like TikTok and Reels.

Creating a 90s AI yearbook photo album using the EPIK AI Photo Editor app is a fun and creative way to relive the nostalgia of the past. If you need AI headshots for professional use, there are excellent free services available. Don’t forget to check out our curated list of the best AI art generators as well. If you encounter any issues with the EPIK AI app, feel free to reach out in the comments section for assistance.

Sources:

– EPIK AI Photo Editor app (iOS and Android)

– Twitter/Pokimane & Arjun Sha/Beebom (Image Courtesy)