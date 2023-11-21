WhatsApp Launches ‘Check the Facts’ Campaign to Combat Misinformation

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned Meta, has announced the launch of a new safety campaign called ‘Check the Facts’ to tackle the rampant spread of misinformation on its platform. The month-long campaign aims to raise user awareness about WhatsApp’s safety features and promote digital best practices to prevent the dissemination of false information.

One of the key features highlighted in the campaign is WhatsApp’s label for all forwarded messages. This label, developed the app, helps users identify whether a message has been forwarded from another source. By paying close attention to messages with “forward labels,” users can slow down the spread of rumors, viral messages, and fake news. Additionally, WhatsApp has implemented restrictions on the number of times a message can be forwarded, encouraging users to pause and reconsider before sharing.

In order to combat suspicious accounts and problematic messages, WhatsApp offers users the option to easily block accounts and report any issues. This feature empowers users to take action against accounts that are spreading misinformation or engaging in harmful activities. WhatsApp also provides additional details about unknown senders, such as common groups, to help users make informed decisions about blocking or reporting.

To further encourage the verification of potentially misleading information, WhatsApp has partnered with 10 independent fact-checking organizations in India. These organizations operate across 13 languages and are accessible through WhatsApp Channels. By following these fact-checking organizations, users can receive accurate and verified updates to prevent the spread of misinformation.

As the battle against misinformation intensifies, WhatsApp is committed to ensuring the safety and reliability of its platform. Through the ‘Check the Facts’ campaign, the company aims to empower users with the necessary tools and knowledge to combat fake news effectively.

