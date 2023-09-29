How to Change Your Age on TikTok

If you’ve been experiencing restrictions on TikTok and suspect that your age is the issue, don’t worry – there’s a solution. It’s possible that TikTok may think you’re younger than you are, leading to messages stating that certain content is age-restricted. But with the help of customer service, you can easily change your age on TikTok and regain access to the full user experience.

TikTok determines your age based on the birthdate you entered when creating your account. This process, called age-gating, sets restrictions based on the age you provided. However, if you’ve mistakenly entered your age or encountered an error that listed you as under 13, you’ll need to contact customer service to remove the restriction.

To change your age on TikTok, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Profile button at the bottom right of the home screen.

2. Tap the three-line “hamburger” menu button in the top-right corner and select Settings and Privacy.

3. Scroll down and select Support, then choose Report a Problem.

4. Select Account and Profile.

5. Click on Editing Profile.

6. Choose Other.

7. Select the Need More Help? option.

8. Fill out the feedback form, including your request to change your birthdate, and submit it.

After submitting the form, TikTok will contact you through the email associated with your account. They may request age verification, typically in the form of a government-issued identification like a driver’s license or ID. Once TikTok accepts the verification, your account will be updated, and you can fully experience everything the platform has to offer.

