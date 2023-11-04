Customize Your Snapchat AI: Change Gender for a Personalized Experience

When it comes to messaging apps, Snapchat’s My AI is a standout feature that harnesses the power of generative AI. However, interacting with the same AI chatbot can become monotonous over time. That’s why Snapchat allows you to customize your My AI chatbot to your liking, including changing its gender. In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to change the gender of your Snapchat AI chatbot and personalize your experience.

Steps to Change Snapchat AI Gender

1. Open Snapchat and navigate to the chats section. Locate the MyAI avatar and tap on it. Then, swipe down on the “Customize” option to access more features.

2. Choose “Avatar” from the options that appear. From the Avatar menu, select either the female or male gender for your Snapchat AI chatbot.

3. Once you’ve selected the gender, you can fully customize your AI chatbot’s appearance. From hair color to dress style, you have the freedom to make your AI truly yours. When you’re satisfied with the result, tap the “Save” button in the top right corner of your screen.

Congratulations! You have successfully changed the gender of your My AI on Snapchat. It’s important to note that these steps are only applicable for the first gender change. If you want to revert to the originally assigned gender or change it again, you will need to follow a different set of steps, which we have described below.

Re-Assign Snapchat My AI Gender

1. From the My AI Snapchat friendship profile, tap the horizontal three-dot icon at the top right.

2. Next, select “Avatar Settings” and choose the gender you prefer for your Snapchat AI.

Now, in addition to changing the gender, you can also customize the name of your Snapchat AI chatbot. These simple customization options allow for a more personalized experience with the chatbot, humanizing the AI and enhancing the overall interaction. However, if you’re not a fan of the chatbot, you can easily get rid of Snapchat AI following our guide. Feel free to let us know in the comments section if this guide has helped you.