Discover Creative Ways to Customize Your Instagram Story Background

Are you tired of the same old Instagram story backgrounds? Want to make your posts stand out from the crowd? Well, you’re in luck! In this guide, we’ll show you some different and creative ways to change the background color of your Instagram story.

Change Background Color to a Solid Color

If you want to place an image over a solid color background, follow these steps:

1. Open the Story panel and select a random photo.

2. Tap on the three-dot icon in the top-right corner and choose “Draw.”

3. Select a color from the bottom panel or explore the entire color palette.

4. Long press in the middle of the story to change the background color.

5. Tap “Done” and then add the image you want to share using the Sticker icon.

Change Background Color to a Gradient

If you prefer gradients over solid colors, here’s how to set a gradient as your Instagram story background:

1. Tap on the Create (Aa) icon in the left panel of your Instagram story creation section.

2. Shuffle through different gradient templates tapping the colored circle.

3. Once you find the desired gradient, tap the sticker icon and select the “image upload” sticker.

4. Choose the image you want to upload, resize it, and position it as desired.

Use Camera Roll Photo as Background

To add a personal touch to your Instagram story, you can use images from your camera roll as backgrounds:

1. Tap the square icon in the bottom left corner of your Instagram story creation screen.

2. Select the image you want to use as the story background.

3. Tap the Sticker icon and choose the image upload sticker to add another photo on top.

Getting Creative with Backgrounds

Take your Instagram stories to the next level using the Eraser tool for a creative touch:

1. Select the image you want to share.

2. Use the “Draw” tool to place a solid background on top.

3. Tap the Eraser icon and swipe your fingers across the screen to reveal the image underneath.

Now that you have these tips, you can unleash your creativity and make your Instagram stories more captivating. Remember, you can also add music to your stories for an even more aesthetic experience. If you need help with that, check out our guide on saving Instagram stories with music. Let us know in the comments if this guide has helped you bring out your creative side!