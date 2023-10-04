How to Change Your Reddit Username

Reddit, the popular online community, allows users to change their username under certain conditions. If you created your Reddit account using Google or Apple ID and haven’t finalized your assigned username yet, you have a one-time opportunity to change it. This guide will show you the step-by-step process for changing your Reddit username on desktop and mobile.

Changing Your Username on Desktop

Access Your Reddit Profile: Go to Reddit’s homepage and select “Profile” from the dropdown arrow options. Initiate Username Change: When prompted a pop-up, click “Change Username”. Choose New Username: Ensure your desired username is between 3 and 23 characters long, and follow any red text warnings about acceptability. Confirm the Change: Username changes on Reddit are irreversible, so only confirm when certain, and click “Save Username” to make the change permanent.

Changing Your Username on the Mobile App

Access Your Reddit Profile: Open the Reddit app and select “My Profile” from the profile bar. Initiate Username Change: Select “Change Username” from the pop-up. Choose New Username: Enter a new username adhering to the character limit and criteria mentioned, and then tap “Next”. Confirm the Change: After assuring your decision, tap “Save Username” to make the new username permanent.

It’s important to note that usernames on Reddit are typically final and cannot be changed. However, if you created your account using Google or Apple ID, you have the opportunity to change your username before finalizing it. Additionally, Reddit allows users to create secondary accounts without deleting their primary account, providing flexibility in username choice. Keep in mind that merging or syncing between two separate accounts is not allowed, and deleting an account is irreversible. Take these considerations into account when managing your online presence on Reddit.

Sources: Reddit