New Satellite Constellation Lights Up the Central Valley Sky

If you happened to be outside on Wednesday evening and saw a fascinating array of bright stars in the sky, you were not alone. Numerous Modestans took to the private Facebook group, Stanislaus News, to discuss the extraordinary sight, speculating that it might be one of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites from SpaceX. These speculations appear to be accurate, as an online tracking system has corroborated the possibility.

Starlink, which boasts of being the “world’s first and largest satellite constellation,” deploys a network of satellites in low Earth orbit to provide broadband internet access globally. Situated over 300 miles above the planet, the Starlink system is not always visible as several conditions need to align for the satellites to reflect enough sunlight to be seen.

For those who missed the celestial display over the Central Valley on Wednesday, don’t worry. There will be a few more opportunities in the days ahead to witness the spectacle. The independently operated Starlink tracking system can be accessed via a website and downloadable smartphone applications for both iPhone and Android users. However, it’s important to note that the view times provided the operator are not always 100% accurate due to the ever-changing orbit of the satellites. As such, the actual visibility times may vary up to 10 minutes.

SpaceX recently launched Starlink Group 6-27 into orbit using its reliable Falcon 9 rocket. The rocket was launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, taking to the skies at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Approximately 24 hours later, Modesto residents were treated to a four-minute sighting of the Starlink satellites at around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

For those eager to catch another glimpse, here are the upcoming visibility times for the Starlink satellites in the Central Valley, where visibility is expected to be good. Each sighting will last between four to five minutes, allowing ample time to appreciate the dazzling display:

Modesto, Manteca, Oakdale:

– Thursday: 5:55 p.m., viewing from west to northeast

– Friday: 5:57 p.m., viewing from west to northeast

Turlock and Merced:

– Thursday: 5:55 p.m., viewing from west to northeast

Fresno:

– Thursday: 5:55 p.m., viewing from west to north

Residents of other Central Valley cities can determine the visibility of Starlink satellites in their area entering their location on the tracking system’s website.

