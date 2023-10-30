Save Money on Streaming Services: The Holiday Season Secret

Streaming services have become an essential part of our entertainment consumption, but they come at a price. Over the past few years, these services have been gradually increasing their prices, leaving many subscribers searching for ways to cut costs. However, the holiday season might just hold the key to saving money on your favorite streaming platforms.

Traditionally, popular streaming services like Hulu, Paramount Plus, Netflix, and others announce their annual discount promotions during the holiday season. These deals are usually available to new and returning customers, which means that if you’re still subscribed to these services when the discounts are announced, you might miss out on the seasonal sales.

While the exact deals for this year have yet to be revealed, experts suggest that they will likely resemble the offers from the previous year. Here are some examples of potential deals to give you an idea:

– Hulu might offer a year of subscription (with ads) for just $2 per month.

– Combine Hulu and Disney+ at a bundled price of $5 per month for one year.

– Peacock could offer a one-year subscription (with ads) for as low as $1 per month.

– HBO Max might provide three months (with ads) for $2 per month.

– Britbox may offer two months of subscription for $2 per month.

– Amazon Prime Video could introduce a range of add-on channels for $2 per month for two months, including AMC+, Epix, and Hallmark Movies Now.

– The Roku Channel might allow access to premium add-ons for as little as $1 per month for two months, including BET+, Starz, and Lifetime Movie Club.

To take advantage of these deals and save money, you need to act fast. Some streaming services require you to be inactive for a month before becoming eligible for the deal. However, with most platforms, you can continue enjoying your subscription for the whole month you last paid for. For example, if you’ve already paid for November, you can cancel now and still have access until the end of the month. Then, come December, you can seek out the new discounted plan.

This year, it’s expected that there will be a multitude of deals due to the price hikes implemented many streaming services. So, if you’re looking to save some money on your streaming subscriptions, keep an eye out for the holiday season discounts and make the most of them while they last. Your favorite shows and movies will still be there, and your wallet will thank you.

FAQs

1. Can existing subscribers benefit from holiday season discount promotions?

No, most streaming services reserve their holiday discounts for new and returning customers. If you’re already subscribed, you’ll likely miss out on these deals.

2. When do streaming services usually announce their holiday season discounts?

Streaming services typically reveal their holiday discounts during the holiday season, usually in November or December. However, the exact timing may vary from service to service.

3. How long do I need to be inactive to be eligible for the deal?

The period of inactivity required to access the holiday season discount varies depending on the streaming service. Some may require you to be inactive for a month, while others may have different timeframes. It’s best to check the specific requirements of each service.

4. Will there be more discounts this year?

Given the price increases implemented many streaming services this year, it’s likely that they will offer attractive discounts to win back customers who canceled their subscriptions. Keep an eye out for the latest deals and seize the opportunity to save money during the holiday season.