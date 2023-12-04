How to buy YouTube TV?

How to Purchase YouTube TV: A Step-by-Step Guide

YouTube TV has become an increasingly popular choice for cord-cutters looking to access live TV channels and on-demand content. If you’re considering subscribing to YouTube TV but aren’t sure how to get started, this article will guide you through the process. From signing up to exploring available features, we’ve got you covered.

Step 1: Sign Up for YouTube TV

To begin, visit the YouTube TV website and click on the “Try it Free” button. You’ll be prompted to sign in with your Google account. If you don’t have one, you can create a new account easily. Once signed in, you’ll need to provide your payment information to start your free trial.

Step 2: Customize Your Subscription

After signing up, you can personalize your YouTube TV experience. You’ll have the option to select your favorite channels and add-ons, such as premium networks or sports packages, for an additional fee. Take your time to explore the available options and choose the ones that best suit your preferences.

Step 3: Download the YouTube TV App

To access YouTube TV on your preferred devices, download the YouTube TV app from the App Store or Google Play Store. The app is available on various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku or Apple TV.

Step 4: Start Watching

Once you’ve completed the previous steps, you’re ready to start enjoying YouTube TV. Browse through the channel lineup, explore on-demand content, and take advantage of features like unlimited DVR storage and simultaneous streaming on multiple devices.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is YouTube TV?

A: YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that offers live TV channels and on-demand content. It provides an alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV.

Q: How much does YouTube TV cost?

A: YouTube TV’s monthly subscription fee is $64.99 (subject to change). Additional add-ons, such as premium networks or sports packages, may incur extra charges.

Q: Can I cancel my YouTube TV subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your YouTube TV subscription at any time. There are no long-term contracts or cancellation fees.

Q: How many devices can I use with YouTube TV?

A: YouTube TV allows you to stream on up to three devices simultaneously per subscription. You can also create up to six individual profiles for personalized recommendations and DVR storage.

Q: Is YouTube TV available in my area?

A: YouTube TV is available in most major cities across the United States. You can check the availability of YouTube TV in your area on their website.

In conclusion, purchasing YouTube TV is a straightforward process that involves signing up, customizing your subscription, downloading the app, and enjoying your favorite content. With its wide range of channels and features, YouTube TV offers a compelling option for those seeking a flexible and convenient TV streaming experience.