Delhi Metro Extends WhatsApp Ticketing Service to All Lines

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made it even more convenient for commuters extending its WhatsApp-based ticketing service to cover all lines. This means that passengers can now easily purchase metro tickets using their smartphones throughout the entire network, which includes 12 metro lines and 288 metro stations.

With the WhatsApp chatbot, metro travelers can now secure their tickets with just a single click, without having to leave the comfort of their homes or workplaces. The service is available from 6 am to 9 pm for all lines, and from 4 am to 11 pm for the Airport Line.

To purchase Delhi metro tickets through WhatsApp, passengers can follow these simple steps:

1. Send a “Hi” message to DMRC’s official WhatsApp number at 9650855800.

2. Choose your preferred language, with options available in Hindi and English.

3. Tap on the “Buy Ticket” button and select your source and destination stations. You can also find options for Last Journey Tickets and to Retrieve Tickets.

4. Indicate the number of tickets you wish to purchase.

5. Confirm all the details and make the payment. A payment link will be generated, and once the metro ticket is paid for, you will receive a QR-based ticket on WhatsApp.

It is important to note that a maximum of 6 QR-based metro tickets can be purchased for a single journey. Each ticket will remain valid until the end of the day. Upon entering a gate, you have 65 minutes to exit. Please keep in mind that there is no option to cancel QR-based Delhi metro tickets.

The convenience fee for transactions made via credit/debit cards will be applied, while UPI-based transactions will not incur any additional charges. QR-based tickets do not need to be printed, as you can simply scan the QR code using your phone at designated scanners available at AFC gates for both entry and exit.

This enhancement of the WhatsApp ticketing service the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is aimed at providing a seamless and convenient ticketing experience for the millions of commuters who rely on the Delhi metro every day.

