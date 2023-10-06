Delhi Metro Expands WhatsApp-based Ticketing System to Cover All Lines in NCR

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that its WhatsApp-based ticketing system will now cover all lines in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), including the Gurugram Rapid Metro. This service, offered in collaboration with Meta and their authorized partner Pelocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd, aims to provide commuters with a convenient and efficient way to travel.

The WhatsApp-based metro ticketing system allows passengers to purchase tickets from the comfort of their homes or workplaces, eliminating the need to wait in long queues at ticket counters. The chatbot is available in both English and Hindi, catering to a wide range of users. With this expansion, the service now covers all 12 metro lines and 288 metro stations in the Delhi NCR area.

To book a metro ticket from WhatsApp, users need to send a message with the text “Hi” to the designated number or scan the provided QR code at any metro station. They can then select their preferred language, tap on the “Buy Ticket” button, enter their source and destination stations, select the number of tickets needed, review the journey details, and proceed to make the payment. Once the payment is completed, users will receive a QR-based ticket on WhatsApp.

It is important to note that users can generate a maximum of six QR tickets in a single transaction. Ticket bookings are available between specific time frames, and ticket cancellations are not permitted for WhatsApp ticketing. A convenience fee will be applied to credit/debit card transactions, while UPI-based transactions will be free of any convenience fee.

Each QR-based metro ticket remains valid for the entire day of purchase. Passengers have a 65-minute window to exit the metro station after entering. To use the QR-based ticket, users can scan the available QR code at the entry gate of the metro station.

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC, expressed confidence that this integration of ticketing through WhatsApp will significantly enhance commuters’ travel experience and encourage more people to choose the Delhi metro as their preferred mode of travel.

Overall, the DMRC’s WhatsApp-based ticketing system is a game-changer in the realm of metro ticketing, making travel more accessible and convenient for commuters in the Delhi NCR region.

