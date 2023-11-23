FAQ: How to Block Someone on TikTok

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you needed to block someone on TikTok? With the popularity of the short-form video platform, it’s not uncommon to encounter unwanted attention, offensive content, or harassment. Luckily, TikTok has made it easy for users to take control of their online interactions. Follow this quick guide to learn how to block someone on TikTok and improve your online safety.

How to Block Someone on TikTok:

1. Go to the profile page of the account you want to block.

– Log into TikTok and navigate to the profile of the account you want to block. You can do this searching for their username in the search bar or finding their profile through your Following or Followers list. On the account page, select the arrow icon at the top right-hand corner.

2. Select Block.

– After tapping on the arrow icon, a pop-up window with various options will appear. Select the option to block.

3. Confirm block request.

– TikTok will ask you to confirm whether you want to block the account. Tap Block again to confirm. If you change your mind, you can select ‘Cancel’ instead.

4. Account is now blocked.

– TikTok will return you to the account’s profile page, and you will see a message indicating that you have successfully blocked the account. Once blocked, the person will no longer be able to send you messages, see your posts, or find your profile. However, you may still interact with them in livestreams and group chats.

By following these steps, you can take control of your TikTok experience and ensure that you only interact with the individuals you choose. Remember, TikTok does not send notifications to the blocked account, so you don’t need to worry about them receiving an alert.

Also, make sure to check out other tutorials to get the most out of TikTok, such as adding the TikTok search widget to your iPhone, deleting a TikTok account, or downloading TikTok videos. Stay safe and enjoy your TikTok journey!