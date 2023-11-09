How to Set Boundaries on TikTok

TikTok is a dynamic platform filled with diverse content and lively discussions. However, there may be times when you need to establish boundaries to protect your peace of mind. Blocking another user on TikTok is a simple yet effective solution. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

Step 1: Locate the TikTok Account to Block

First, navigate to the TikTok account that you wish to block. For this demonstration, we’ll use TikTok’s official account as an example.

Step 2: Access the Share Button

Surprisingly, the next step involves clicking on the share button located in the top right corner of the user’s profile.

Step 3: Choose the Block Option

Upon clicking the share button, a pop-up menu will appear, providing various sharing options within the app and externally. Beneath those choices, you’ll find four options: report, block, send message, and QR code. Select the “Block” option.

Step 4: Confirm the Block

After selecting “Block,” you’ll encounter another pop-up that asks, “Block [insert account]?” The message clearly states the consequences of blocking this user, such as preventing them from sending you messages, seeing your posts, and finding your profile. It’s important to note that certain scenarios, like joint livestreams, duets, or group chats, may still involve interactions with the blocked user. Choose “Block” to complete the process.

Congratulations! You have successfully blocked an account on TikTok. To unblock them in the future, visit their profile and click on the “unblock” button located prominently in the center of the page. Remember, boundaries are essential for maintaining a safe and positive TikTok experience.

FAQ

Q: Can a blocked user still view my content?

A: No, when you block a user on TikTok, they will not be able to see your posts.

Q: Can a blocked user message me?

A: No, blocking a user prevents them from sending you messages.

Q: Will the blocked user know that I’ve blocked them?

A: No, TikTok does not notify users when they have been blocked.

Q: Can a blocked user participate in joint livestreams or duets with me?

A: In certain scenarios, like multi-host livestreams or duets posted others, a blocked user may still interact with you.

Q: How do I unblock a user?

A: To unblock a user, visit their profile and click on the “unblock” button displayed prominently in the center of the page.