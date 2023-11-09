How to Safeguard Your Privacy on TikTok

TikTok, the ever-popular social media platform, can sometimes seem like the Wild West of the internet, with its countless debates, viral trends, and unpredictable comment sections. Nevertheless, there may come a time when you feel the need to establish boundaries for the sake of your peace of mind. Luckily, TikTok provides a straightforward method for blocking other users. Here’s what you need to know:

Total Time: A few seconds

Step 1: Access the TikTok Account

Begin navigating to the TikTok account of the user you wish to block. In this example, we’ll use the official TikTok account.

Step 2: Utilize the Share Button

Surprisingly, the next step in the blocking process involves clicking the share button located in the top right corner of the user’s profile.

Step 3: Select Block

After selecting the share button, a popup window will appear with various sharing options. Below these options, you’ll find four buttons: report, block, send message, and QR code. Click on “Block.”

Step 4: Confirm the Block

Upon clicking “Block,” another popup window will appear, requesting your confirmation. The window will read: “Block [insert account]? They will not be able to send you messages, see your posts, or find your profile. This doesn’t include extended scenarios like multi-host livestreams, duets posted others, or group chats you both participate in. They will not be notified that you blocked them.” To proceed, choose “Block” once again.

There you have it! You have successfully blocked an account on TikTok. To unblock the user in the future, simply visit their profile and click on the “unblock” option, conveniently located at the center of their page in bright red. Happy safeguarding!

FAQ

Can a blocked user see my profile and posts?

No, once you have blocked a user on TikTok, they will not be able to view your profile or see your posts.

Can blocked users send me messages?

No, users who have been blocked cannot send you messages on TikTok.

Will the blocked user be notified?

No, TikTok does not notify the user when they have been blocked another account.

How do I unblock a user?

To unblock a user, visit their profile and tap on the “unblock” option. This will restore their ability to interact with you on TikTok.

Can a blocked user participate in duets or group chats with me?

Blocking a user on TikTok prevents them from engaging in multi-host livestreams, duets posted others, or group chats that you both participate in.