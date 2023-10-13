How to Manage Sensitive Content on Social Media Platforms

Many Jewish schools and community groups are urging parents to delete certain social media apps, such as X, TikTok, and Instagram, from their children’s phones due to the circulation of horrifying images. While news organizations usually provide warnings or censor violent content, social media platforms have a different approach. However, there are ways to find the right settings to control the content that users, including children, can see on these platforms.

X has received criticism for its content policies, which have allowed the spread of misidentified video footage, false information, and violent content during the ongoing conflict. The company has stated that it has taken action against accounts affiliated with Hamas, as well as posts that contain graphic media, violent speech, and hateful conduct. Despite this, X believes that exposure to sensitive content can help the public better understand current events. Users can access warning settings for sensitive content on X’s website and apps logging into the desktop web version and adjusting the content settings under Privacy and Safety.

TikTok uses warning labels and opt-in screens to prevent users from encountering unexpected graphic content that is deemed to be of public interest. Users can further protect themselves enabling Restricted Mode, which filters out content with realistic violence and firearms. To enable Restricted Mode on TikTok, users can go to their profile settings, tap on Content Preferences, and enable the feature with a passcode.

On Instagram, users can adjust the amount of sensitive content suggested to them changing their Suggested Content settings. By default, the control is set to Standard and applies to both Instagram and the affiliated app Threads. Users can access this setting going to the profile tab, tapping on the three horizontal lines, and adjusting the Sensitive Content settings under Settings and Privacy.

Facebook also provides options to manage content preferences, including sensitive posts and false information. Users can access these settings through the Menu and then navigate to Settings and Privacy.

While these settings offer some control over the content users see on social media, they are not foolproof. It is important for parents to monitor their children’s online activities and have open conversations about appropriate internet usage.

Definitions:

– X (formerly Twitter): A social media platform that has faced criticism for its lax content policies.

– TikTok: A popular short-form video sharing app.

– Instagram: A photo and video-sharing social media platform owned Facebook.

– Facebook: A social networking platform where users can connect with friends and share content.

Sources:

– The Wall Street Journal (source article)