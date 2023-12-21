Easy Steps to Block and Unblock Contacts on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has become a popular platform for instant messaging and staying connected with loved ones. Sometimes, it becomes necessary to block or unblock someone on the app. Blocking someone on WhatsApp is like creating a digital boundary to keep them from sending messages, viewing your updates, or seeing your online status. On the other hand, unblocking someone allows them to reach out to you again.

Here is a simple guide on how to block and unblock contacts on WhatsApp.

How to Block Someone on WhatsApp

For Android:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Tap the three dots in the top right corner.

3. Go to Settings and select Privacy.

4. Tap Blocked contacts.

5. Add a new contact to block.

For iOS:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Go to Settings.

3. Select Privacy.

4. Tap Blocked, then choose “Add New…”

5. Find the contact and tap their name.

Alternatively, you can open the chat with the contact you want to block, tap their name, and select the Block option.

If you change your phone number but continue to use the same WhatsApp account, your blocked contacts will stay blocked. However, if you set up a new WhatsApp account, you will need to manually block those contacts again. Blocked contacts cannot call you or send you messages, and they won’t see your online status, last seen, updates, or profile photo changes.

How to Unblock Someone on WhatsApp

For Android:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Tap the three dots in the top right corner.

3. Go to Settings and select Privacy.

4. Tap Blocked contacts.

5. Select the contact you want to unblock.

6. Tap Unblock.

For iOS:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Go to Settings.

3. Select Privacy.

4. Tap Blocked.

5. Swipe left on the contact’s name.

6. Tap Unblock.

Alternatively, you can open the chat with the person you want to unblock, tap their name, and navigate to the Unblock option.

Remember, blocking or unblocking someone on WhatsApp doesn’t remove them from your contacts list, and it won’t remove you from the contact’s phone list.

Using these steps, you can easily manage your contacts and control your communication on WhatsApp. Stay connected while maintaining your privacy.