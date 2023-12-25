How to Restrict a WhatsApp Group Admin’s Access Without Leaving the Group

Summary: This article provides step-by-step instructions on how to limit the access and communication from a WhatsApp group admin without having to leave the group or create additional drama. Although you cannot remove someone as an admin directly, you can block them as a user, ensuring they have limited control over your participation within the group.

In a world where WhatsApp groups can sometimes turn into toxic spaces due to power-hungry admins, it’s important to know that there is a way to protect yourself without completely abandoning the group. Blocking a group admin is not currently possible, but there are alternative methods that can help restrict their influence.

If you find yourself within a WhatsApp group where the admin’s number is not stored in your phone’s address book, follow these steps:

1. Open the WhatsApp group chat and tap or click on the group subject.

2. Locate the phone number of the admin you want to block and tap or click on it.

3. If prompted, tap or click on “Message [phone number]” or “Send Message.”

4. A blank chat with the admin will open up. Tap or click on the phone number displayed at the top.

5. Finally, tap or click on “Block” and confirm the action.

For those cases where the admin’s number is saved in your phone’s address book, the steps differ slightly:

On Android:

1. Open WhatsApp and tap on “More options.”

2. Go to “Settings” and then “Account.”

3. Navigate to “Privacy” and select “Blocked contacts.”

4. Tap the “+” sign to add a new contact.

5. Choose the admin’s name from your contact list.

On iPhone:

1. Open WhatsApp and tap on “Settings.”

2. Select “Privacy” and then “Blocked.”

3. Tap on “Add New” to add a new blocked contact.

4. Choose the name of the admin from your contact list.

By following these steps, you can effectively limit the access and communication from a WhatsApp group admin without leaving or causing unnecessary drama within the group. Protecting your online experience is essential, and these methods ensure that you can maintain a positive environment within the group while still engaging with other members.