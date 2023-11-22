Unleashing Your LinkedIn Persona in Real Life: Making an Impact Beyond Social Media

We’ve all heard about the stark contrast between “Instagram vs. Reality,” but what about LinkedIn versus reality? A recent encounter at Penn Station got me thinking about how we can bring the energy and motivation we display on LinkedIn into our real lives.

While waiting for my train, an Amtrak employee approached the crowd, determined to break through the monotonous morning routine. He challenged the LinkedIn influencers among us, calling out their motivational posts and questioning their real-life motivation. It was a wake-up call that left me pondering the true translation of our online personas.

Rather than confining that LinkedIn oomph within the virtual realm, let’s explore how we can showcase our professional and personal vitality in tangible and impactful ways. Here are some strategies to make a lasting impression, inspire others, and foster meaningful connections beyond the digital facade:

Make a Powerful First Impression

Your LinkedIn profile wouldn’t bear only your first name, so why settle for less in real life? When introducing yourself, exude confidence sharing your full name, making eye contact, and offering a genuine smile. These small gestures can leave a remarkable impression and kickstart an engaging conversation.

Endorse Others

If endorsing a colleague on LinkedIn feels like a no-brainer, why not extend that support offline? Don’t shy away from praising and acknowledging the accomplishments of others in your workplace or networking events. By uplifting and motivating those around you, you contribute to an environment of greatness and inspire everyone to reach for their goals.

Highlight Your Achievements

While humility is commendable, embracing your achievements is equally important. Share your relevant successes and the strategies that propelled you to reach them. By leading example and building credibility, you encourage others to maximize their potential and nurture an environment of growth.

Engage in Thoughtful Discussions

Thought-provoking discussions stimulate creativity and foster collaborative environments. Share interesting articles or insights related to your field and encourage deep conversations that expand perspectives. When attending team meetings, venture beyond rigid agendas posing meaningful questions that incite valuable dialogue. Whether you occupy a C-suite position or are an intern, authenticity is vital both online and offline.

Your LinkedIn profile is a reflection of your professional identity, but it shouldn’t be confined to the digital realm. Challenge yourself to unleash that vibrant, motivated persona in the real world. Are you living up to your own LinkedIn profile?

