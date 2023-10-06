Growing Your Music Audience with Backlinks on Social Media

If you’re an artist looking to expand your music audience and gain exposure on social media platforms, utilizing backlinks can be a game-changer. By incorporating backlinks, you can easily connect your music to videos on popular platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, allowing viewers to find your social pages with just a click.

Getting started is simple. Create a free account at RouteNote, an online music distribution platform, and upload your music. Once your music is live, you can begin using backlinks to grow your artist profile.

TikTok

TikTok has become one of the most popular social apps worldwide, making it an ideal platform for music promotion. With backlinks, TikTok users can click through to your TikTok account and learn more about you, potentially leading to viral success.

Before setting up a backlink on TikTok, make sure your account is verified. If it isn’t, you can find out how to verify your account on the TikTok website. Once your account is verified and your music is live, email [email protected] with the UPC of your release and your TikTok handle to request your backlink.

Facebook

As the largest social media platform in the world, Facebook offers massive exposure potential for your music. By incorporating a backlink to your artist page on Facebook, you can ensure that your tracks are correctly attributed when used in videos, leading to organic audience growth.

To set up a backlink on Facebook, you’ll need to have a verified Facebook page for your music. If your page isn’t verified, visit the Facebook verification application form and complete the necessary steps. Once verified, email [email protected] with the ISRC code for your song, a link to your Facebook artist page, and a Spotify/iTunes/Deezer link for the track.

Instagram

Instagram Reels is a trending feature that allows users to create videos using your music. By adding a backlink to your music on Instagram, you can reach a potentially vast audience and boost your followers.

To set up a backlink on Instagram, you’ll need a verified artist account. Start creating a business page on Facebook if you don’t have one already. Then, switch your Instagram profile to a musician/band page accessing the settings in the mobile app and choosing “Switch to Business Profile.” After that, request verification filling out the necessary details and providing your ID. Once verified, email [email protected] with the ISRC of your track, your Instagram Artist Page, and a Spotify/iTunes/Deezer link to the same track.

By utilizing backlinks on social media platforms, you can grow your music audience and increase your chances of viral success. If you have any further questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to [email protected].

Sources:

– TikTok: TikTok website

– Facebook: Facebook verification application form

– Instagram: Instagram website