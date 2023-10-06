Protect Yourself from Phone App Scams

An elderly man in Singapore fell victim to a phone app scam and lost $51,000 while attempting to order Peking duck through an app. This incident reflects a growing trend of scams targeting phone app users. The scammer instructed the man to download the Grab&Go app, but instead of a $5 charge, the scammer managed to empty the man’s bank accounts.

Phone app scams, particularly through text messages or WhatsApp, are on the rise. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) conducted an analysis and found that bank fraud warnings were the most commonly reported form of text message scam, with scammers often pretending to be well-known businesses. In total, consumers lost $330 million to text message scams in 2022, more than doubling from the previous year.

Impersonating large banks like Bank of America and Wells Fargo is a common strategy used scammers. They manipulate victims into verifying fictitious large transactions. This type of scam has seen a twentyfold increase since 2019. Other common scams involve luring victims with promises of free gifts, fake claims of package delivery issues, fake job offers, or phony Amazon security alerts.

To protect yourself from scammers, it is important to be cautious and employ certain strategies. The FTC advises slowing down and carefully considering any messages received. Scammers rely on the speed and convenience of text communication to exploit victims. Messages may promise gifts, job opportunities, or create panic impersonating the IRS or claiming account breaches—these are all lies intended to steal money and personal information.

If you suspect a scam, do not share personal information such as your name, Social Security number, or banking details. Sharing banking information can lead to financial losses, while giving out your Social Security number can result in identity theft. It is essential to never click on any links in suspicious text messages. If you receive a scam message, report it to your wireless provider forwarding it to 7726 (SPAM). You can also report the message to the FTC through their website or through respective messaging platforms such as Apple iMessages or Google Messages.

By staying vigilant and informed, you can protect yourself from falling victim to phone app scams. Remember to report any suspicious messages to the proper authorities and warn others about these scams to prevent them from becoming victims as well.

Source: Insider, Federal Trade Commission (FTC), MSN

