Changes Coming to WhatsApp Backups in 2024: A Guide to Managing Your Storage

WhatsApp users are in for a major change in 2024 that could potentially cost them. Starting December 2023, chat and media backups on Android will start counting towards the storage limit of your Google account cloud storage. This move WhatsApp is actually a reversal of a policy that was implemented in 2018, when backups stopped occupying Google Drive storage.

While beta users of WhatsApp have already experienced this change, all other users will witness its effects in early 2024. The consequence of this policy change means that if you reach your storage limit on Google Drive, you’ll need to free up space or face potential disruptions to the proper functioning of the WhatsApp app, unless you purchase additional storage space.

However, all is not lost. Google is now offering limited-time promotions for eligible users of Google One, its cloud storage service. Google One offers 100GB of storage for as low as £1.59 per month.

But rather than continuously paying for more storage as you communicate with friends and family, there are alternative options for managing your storage. WhatsApp provides the ability to delete content, such as large files and photos, in bulk. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Go to WhatsApp Settings.

2. Tap on “Storage and Data” > “Manage Storage.”

3. Choose between “Larger than 5 MB,” “Forwarded Many Times,” or select a specific chat.

4. You can select all items to delete them at once or choose specific items to delete.

5. Tap the trash icon.

6. If you selected starred items, you can choose to delete all items except starred or delete all.

7. Finally, tap “Delete Item” or “Delete Items.”

In terms of backing up your chats, follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to “Chats.”

2. Select “Chat backup.”

3. For an immediate backup, tap “Back Up Now.”

4. To set up automatic backups, tap “Auto Backup” and choose your preferred frequency: daily, weekly, or monthly.

It’s important to note that WhatsApp users with a Google Workspace subscription through school or work will not be affected these changes.

In conclusion, as WhatsApp implements these changes in 2024, it's crucial to manage your storage effectively to avoid potential disruptions to the app's functionality. Whether it's deleting unnecessary content or backing up your chats, taking the necessary steps will help ensure a smooth experience on WhatsApp.