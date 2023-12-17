Is It Legal to Drive Without Headlights in New Jersey?

Driving without headlights at night is a dangerous practice that is not only unsettling for other drivers but also illegal in many states, including New Jersey. According to New Jersey state law, every motor vehicle (except motorcycles and motor-drawn vehicles) must be equipped with functioning headlights on both the front and rear of the vehicle.

While newer vehicles often have automatic lights that come on when it gets dark or when the windshield wipers are turned on, it is still the driver’s responsibility to ensure that their headlights are on when required. In New Jersey, headlights must be used from 30 minutes after sunset until 30 minutes before sunrise. They are also required in situations where visibility is reduced, such as during fog, smoke, or heavy rain, as well as when the windshield wipers are in use.

Failure to use headlights properly can result in a ticket. The Municipal Violations Bureau Schedule lists the improper use of headlights or failure to use headlights as a ticketable offense in New Jersey, with a fine of $55. However, there are no points added to your driving record for this violation.

If you are pulled over for not having your headlights on, New Jersey law allows you the opportunity to fix the issue before moving your vehicle. According to Title 39:3-61(l), if a law enforcement officer detects a vehicle with a non-functioning lamp, the driver may temporarily park the vehicle in a safe location and make the necessary repairs or replacements to restore the lamp to working order.

Driving with headlights is essential for maintaining safety on the road, and it is crucial to abide the laws and regulations of your state. Ensuring that your headlights are functioning properly and using them appropriately will help keep you and other drivers safe during nighttime travels in New Jersey.