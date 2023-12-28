Elevate Your Payment Experience: Adding Stickers to WhatsApp Payments

In the world of digital communication, WhatsApp has become an essential part of our daily lives. Not only can we send messages, but we can also make payments with just a few taps. But did you know that you can make your payment experience even more enjoyable adding stickers?

Stickers bring a touch of fun and personalization to your financial exchanges on WhatsApp, transforming dull transactions into moments of joy. In this guide, we will walk you through the process of adding stickers to your payments on WhatsApp.

For Android users, here’s how to add stickers to payments on WhatsApp:

1. Open the WhatsApp app.

2. Start a chat with the person you want to send money to.

3. Tap the Payments icon.

4. Enter the amount you wish to send.

5. In the Add a Note message bar, tap the emoji icon.

6. Now, tap the Sticker icon.

7. Choose a sticker to add to your payment.

8. Tap Next.

9. Finally, hit the Send Payment option and enter your UPI PIN.

For iPhone users, follow these steps:

1. Open the WhatsApp app.

2. Begin a chat with the recipient of your money transfer.

3. Tap the Payments icon.

4. Enter the amount in rupees.

5. In the Add a Note message bar, tap the Sticker icon.

6. Select a sticker to include in your payment.

7. Tap Next.

8. Tap the Send Payment option.

9. Enter your UPI PIN.

Adding stickers to your payments on WhatsApp adds a touch of personalization and expression to your financial interactions. Give it a try and make your payments a little more enjoyable!

In order to send and receive money on WhatsApp, make sure you have added your bank account. You will need an active account at an Indian bank that supports UPI, and the phone number linked to your bank account should match the one associated with your WhatsApp account.

So go ahead and have fun with stickers on WhatsApp payments, making your financial transactions more than just a boring task!