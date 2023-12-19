How to Invite People to WhatsApp Groups Without Saving Their Contact Information

WhatsApp, the popular chat app owned Facebook, has become a global sensation with millions of users worldwide. Its features like voice and video chat, as well as group chat, have made it an essential platform for communication among friends, family, business partners, and colleagues.

Creating a group on WhatsApp is a simple process, but adding members to the group has traditionally been a tedious task. Admins had to save each member’s contact information on their smartphones before adding them to the group. However, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called “group invite link” that simplifies this process.

Instead of saving each participant’s contact information, group admins can now generate an invite link for the group. This link can be shared with anyone, allowing them to join the group without being added to the admin’s contact list.

To create a WhatsApp group invite link and add unknown contacts to your group, follow these simple steps:

1. Ensure that you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your device.

2. Make sure you have admin rights for the specific WhatsApp group.

3. Open WhatsApp and navigate to the “Chats” tab.

4. Tap on the WhatsApp group to which you want to add unknown contacts.

5. Inside the group, tap on the three-dots menu icon (usually in the top-right corner) and select the “Group info” option.

6. Scroll down on the Group Info screen until you find the “Invite via link” option and tap on it.

7. On the next screen, you’ll see the WhatsApp Group Invite Link. Tap on “Share link.”

8. A share menu will appear, allowing you to share the link via different platforms like Gmail, SMS, Skype, or any other preferred method.

By following these steps, unknown contacts can easily join your WhatsApp group without the need to save their contact information. This feature is particularly useful when dealing with a large number of group members.

In conclusion, the group invite link feature in WhatsApp eliminates the hassle of adding unknown contacts to a group. Admins can now simply share the invite link, making it easier for new members to join without being added to their contact list.

