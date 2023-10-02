How to Add Music to Instagram Photo Carousels

Adding music to photo carousels in your Instagram feed is now possible, and it’s an exciting feature for musicians. This article will explain the benefits for artists and provide step-by-step instructions on how to use this feature.

Previously, musicians were limited to showcasing their music in Instagram Stories or Reels. However, with the new addition of music to photo carousels, artists can now display their music in their main profile grid as well. This is particularly useful for sharing behind-the-scenes photos from music videos and adding the perfect soundtrack to enhance the overall vibe for the audience.

Moreover, it’s not just limited to your own music. You can also use this feature to showcase your music taste adding songs to regular carousels. Additionally, if you have recently collaborated with other artists or bands, you can now collaborate with up to three people to promote your latest track. By posting behind-the-scenes pictures and adding your track, you can reach three times the audience in a single post.

To add music to your carousels, follow these simple steps:

1. Open Instagram and tap the “+” icon at the bottom of the screen.

2. Select the photos you want to add to your carousel and tap “Next”.

3. When you reach the last page, tap “Add Music”.

4. Browse or use the search function to find the desired song.

5. Finally, tap “Share” in the top-right corner to post your carousel with music.

If you don’t see your song available, you can easily get your music on Instagram through Symphonic’s partnership with Facebook. The content is uploaded to Facebook’s systems, allowing it to be scanned for any instances of the same content being used others. This makes your music available for use on Instagram, Lip Sync Live, Instagram Stories, and more.

In summary, the ability to add music to Instagram photo carousels is a fantastic feature for musicians. It allows artists to showcase their music in their main feed and provides a new way to engage with their audience. So go ahead and try this feature to enhance your Instagram posts with music!

Sources: Symphonic Blog, Instagram