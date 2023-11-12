How To Add An Admin On Facebook?

Facebook is a popular social media platform that allows users to connect with friends, family, and businesses from all around the world. One of the key features of Facebook is the ability to create and manage pages for businesses, organizations, or personal brands. Adding an admin to your Facebook page can help you share the workload and ensure that your page is always up to date. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to add an admin on Facebook.

Step 1: Access Your Facebook Page

Log in to your Facebook account and navigate to the page you want to add an admin to. You can do this clicking on the drop-down arrow in the top-right corner of your Facebook homepage and selecting the page from the list.

Step 2: Go to Page Settings

Once you’re on your Facebook page, click on the “Settings” tab located at the top-right corner of the page. This will take you to the settings menu for your page.

Step 3: Manage Page Roles

In the settings menu, click on the “Page Roles” tab on the left-hand side. This is where you can manage the roles and permissions for your page.

Step 4: Add an Admin

Scroll down to the “Assign a New Page Role” section. In the text box provided, enter the name or email address of the person you want to add as an admin. Facebook will automatically suggest names from your friends list or you can type in the email address directly.

Step 5: Choose the Admin Role

Next, select the role you want to assign to the person you’re adding. The available roles include admin, editor, moderator, advertiser, and analyst. Admins have the highest level of control and can manage all aspects of the page.

Step 6: Confirm and Save

Once you’ve entered the name or email address and selected the role, click on the “Add” button. Facebook will prompt you to enter your password to confirm the action. After entering your password, click on the “Save” button to add the admin to your page.

FAQ:

Q: What is an admin on Facebook?

A: An admin is a person who has full control over a Facebook page. They can manage all aspects of the page, including posting content, responding to messages, and managing other admins and roles.

Q: How many admins can I have on my Facebook page?

A: You can have multiple admins on your Facebook page. This can be useful for businesses or organizations that have a team managing their page.

Q: Can I remove an admin from my Facebook page?

A: Yes, as the page owner or another admin, you have the ability to remove admins from your Facebook page. Simply go to the “Page Roles” section in the settings menu and click on the “Edit” button next to the person’s name. From there, you can remove their admin role.

Adding an admin to your Facebook page can help you streamline your page management and ensure that your content is consistently updated. By following these simple steps, you can easily add an admin to your Facebook page and share the responsibilities of managing your online presence.