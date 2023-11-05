How to Add a Switch to a Power Outlet for Easy Lighting Control

If you have a room without an overhead light fixture or a conveniently located main light switch, you can still illuminate the space adding a switch to one of your power outlets. Whether it’s your entryway, bedroom, or any other area in need of lighting, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you add a switch to your electrical system.

Tools and Materials:

– Oscillating saw or drywall saw

– Needle-nosed or electrician’s pliers

– Multimeter

– Drop cloth

– Fish tape

– Outlet/receptacle

– Light switch

– Electrical tape

– Two wire plus ground cable

– Wire cutters/strippers

– Screwdriver

– Wire nuts

Step 1: Shut off the power and open the outlet

Before starting any electrical work, it is crucial to turn off the power to the outlet you’ll be working on. Verify that the power is off using a multimeter. Safety should always be a top priority to avoid the risk of shock. Once confirmed, remove the outlet from the wall unscrewing the cover and any holding screws.

Step 2: Measure for your switch box and cut into your drywall

Decide where you want your switch to be located and mark the spot. Typically, placing the switch directly above the receptacle makes wiring more straightforward. If you need to run the wire farther, you’ll have to navigate around obstacles like studs. Lay down a drop cloth to make cleanup easier. Then, cut a hole for the switch box and create a one- to two-inch tall slot below the outlet to allow wire access.

Step 3: Remove the coupling tab

Using pliers, remove the tab that connects the two power outlets on the side of the receptacle. This step uncouples the outlets, allowing only one to be switchable. Disconnect the outlet from the wires, taking note of their original connections. It’s recommended to take a photo of the wiring configuration for reference during reconnection.

Step 4: Fish the wires through

Using fish tape, feed a two-wire (plus ground) cable through the wall from the switch box hole to the outlet. Tape or clamp the wires to the edge to prevent them from falling inside the wall. Depending on electrical codes and the need for a neutral wire at the switch, you might need to use a four-wire cable. Attach the switch box to the wall and secure the wires in place with knots or tape. Return to the outlet end and mark the wire that goes to the switch with electrical tape.

Step 5: Connect your outlet

Strip the ends of the wires and attach the black wire going to the light switch and a black jumper wire from the power source using a wire nut. Connect the jumper wire to the non-switched receptacle. Attach the white wire with tape to the switched receptacle. Splice the neutrals together and attach the neutral lead to the neutral tab on the outlet. Keep the coupling tab on the neutral side intact as both outlets will utilize it. Splice the grounds following local grounding requirements. Finally, replace the outlet in the wall.

Step 6: Connect your switch

Wire the light switch connecting the incoming wire from the power source to the input terminal on the switch. Connect the outgoing power wire to the output terminal. Attach the ground wire to the grounding terminal. Once the connections are secure, install the light switch and cover plate onto the switch box.

Step 7: Test, patch, and enjoy

After restoring the power, test your switch plugging in a lamp into the switched outlet and flipping the light switch. If everything is functioning correctly, you have successfully added a switch to control your outlet. Patch up any access holes, paint if necessary, and bask in the convenience of easily controlled lighting.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I add a switch to any power outlet?

Yes, you can add a switch to any power outlet as long as the wiring allows for it. However, it’s important to follow electrical safety guidelines and ensure proper installation.

Do I need special tools for this task?

Basic electrical tools such as wire cutters, pliers, a screwdriver, and a multimeter are required. Additionally, an oscillating saw or drywall saw may be necessary to cut access holes in the wall.

Can I switch multiple outlets with the same switch?

Yes, you can switch multiple outlets with the same switch connecting them in parallel. This allows for simultaneous control of multiple lights or appliances.

Should I hire a professional electrician for this job?

If you’re uncertain about any aspect of electrical work, it’s always best to consult a licensed electrician. They have the knowledge and expertise to ensure that the installation is done correctly and safely.