Discover Your Personality Traits with the Viral Instagram Personality Test

With the rise of AR and AI filters, social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram have become hotspots for trying out new and wacky experiences. From aging filters to virtual pet cats, there seems to be no limit to the fun you can have. And now, there’s a new trend emerging that goes beyond superficial filters and encourages self-reflection.

If you’ve been scrolling through Instagram stories lately, you may have come across the “Personality Test” trend. This unique quiz asks a series of questions and based on your answers, determines your underlying personality traits. The test was released in conjunction with the Taiwan Design Expo and is available for free to anyone who wants to try it out.

To take the personality test, simply follow these four steps:

Click on the provided link to access the test. Tap the “Start” button on the homepage to begin the quiz. Answer the 12 questions choosing your desired option. Take your time to ensure accurate results. Provide your name to generate the final report.

The test will then present you with a graphical report that outlines your personality type, innate traits, and compatibility with other personality types. You can even download the report as an image and share it with your friends.

It’s important to remember that this test is meant for fun and entertainment, rather than a professional tool for assessing your true personality. Don’t be discouraged any results you may not like, as your actions define who you are more than any test can. As the saying goes, “it’s not who you are underneath, but what you do that defines you.”

So, why not give the viral Instagram Personality Test a try and gain some insights into your own personality? Who knows, you might just discover something new about yourself.

