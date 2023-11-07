The Power of Non-Verbal Flirting: The Triangle Method

Forget about flashy hairstyles and expensive clothes, TikTok users have discovered a more effective way to catch the attention of someone they’re interested in. It’s called “the triangle method,” and it has been gaining popularity as a non-verbal flirting tactic. This technique involves strategic eye movements that convey romantic or sexual interest without uttering a word.

The hashtag #thetrianglemethod has taken TikTok storm, accumulating tens of millions of views. Various videos demonstrating this tactic have been circulating on the platform for over a year. However, its popularity skyrocketed when “The Feminine Fatale,” a TikTok dating page dedicated to helping women make men obsessed, uploaded a tutorial that garnered a staggering 5.5 million views.

According to “The Feminine Fatale,” the triangle method begins maintaining direct eye contact with your potential love interest for a maximum of three seconds. Without moving your head, you then briefly let your gaze drift down to their lips before quickly returning your eyes to theirs. The eye movements then trace the shape of a triangle as you shift your focus to their right eye and then to their left eye.

While the name “the triangle method” may be novel, some TikTok users claim that this flirting technique has been used for decades. They’ve shared footage of iconic celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Kate Winslet, and Leonardo DiCaprio employing the triangle method in movies like “Titanic” and “1950s films.” Even ordinary TikTok users have gone viral attempting to demonstrate this seductive tactic.

Although many TikTok followers believe in the power of the triangle method, some remain skeptical. For those who have failed to capture their crush’s attention, there is still doubt surrounding its foolproof success. However, with millions of views and countless TikTokkers attempting to master this technique, it’s clear that the triangle method has captured the fascination of those seeking to make a lasting impression.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the triangle method?

The triangle method is a non-verbal flirting tactic that involves strategic eye movement to indicate romantic or sexual interest in another person.

How does the triangle method work?

To perform the triangle method, you start maintaining eye contact with your potential love interest for a few seconds. Then, you briefly shift your gaze to their lips before returning your eyes to theirs. Next, you create an eye movement resembling a triangle looking into their right eye and then their left eye.

Where did the triangle method gain popularity?

The triangle method gained popularity on TikTok through the hashtag #thetrianglemethod. Videos demonstrating this tactic have been circulating on the platform for over a year, but its popularity surged when “The Feminine Fatale,” a TikTok dating page, uploaded a tutorial that garnered millions of views.

Has the triangle method been used before TikTok?

Yes, some TikTok users claim that the triangle method has been around for decades. They have shared footage of famous celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Kate Winslet, and Leonardo DiCaprio using the technique in movies.

Is the triangle method foolproof?

While many TikTok users claim success with the triangle method, there is some skepticism. People have shared their experiences of attempting this tactic without receiving the desired response.