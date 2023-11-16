TikTok’s Watermelon Filter: Turning App Culture into Social Justice

Scrolling through your TikTok feed, you come across a video featuring a small watermelon slice moving along a winding path. The user meticulously collects seeds until the screen bursts into watermelon slices floating around their head. While this may seem like a harmless game, it represents a new avenue for social justice on TikTok.

The mind behind this interactive filter is Jourdan Johnson, an AR effects designer known as @XoJourdanLouise on TikTok. She created the “Filter for Good,” an extended reality experience aimed at raising monetary support for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine. Johnson’s filter has gained widespread attention, coinciding with the increased coverage of the Gaza conflict on TikTok.

TikTok has become a hub of information for activists and onlookers alike, with young organizers and allies for the Palestinian cause dominating trending hashtags and content pages. This surge of support has prompted TikTok to issue a formal explanation for the overwhelming numbers, highlighting that the support for Israel has been declining among younger Americans for some time. This shift in sentiment predates the existence of TikTok and is reflected in Gallup polling data and historic Pew Research studies.

Users on TikTok and other social media platforms have found ways topass banned or suppressed content, disinformation, and algorithmic ranking to share vital information. Johnson’s watermelon filter plays a significant role in this movement, as it incorporates a longstanding symbol of Palestinian resistance and solidarity using the watermelon imagery.

Despite the filter’s popularity, its ability to generate humanitarian aid is not as straightforward as it may seem. The funds generated from its use rely on TikTok’s creator-side monetization system, specifically the Effect Creator Rewards program. Through this program, recognized creators can claim their viral TikTok effects and receive direct payments for their use. However, rewards are only earned after reaching 200,000 “qualified publishes” in a 90-day period.

Nevertheless, Johnson has pledged to donate her earnings from the filter to charitable organizations providing aid in Gaza, such as Doctors Without Borders, the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, and Human Appeal. The impact of the Filter for Good extends beyond the app, demonstrating how social media platforms can be harnessed for positive change and awareness.

