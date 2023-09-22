TikTok Hit with Record €345 Million Fine for Privacy Violations

TikTok, one of the world’s most popular social media platforms, has been slapped with a record €345 million fine Ireland’s Data Protection Commission. This is the largest ever fine for the platform and the fifth-largest fine ever imposed on a tech company under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the EU’s data privacy and security law.

The fine comes in response to TikTok’s mishandling of children’s data, specifically regarding the way age verification processes were implemented and how young people’s data was shared. The period between July to December 2020 saw TikTok making accounts of users aged 13 to 17 public default, potentially exposing them to anyone who wished to watch and comment on their posts. Additionally, there were concerns that the platform did not adequately inform young users of the consequences of making their content and accounts public, and it failed to address the risk of underage users accessing the app.

Another issue highlighted in the investigation was TikTok’s “family pairing” feature. This allowed adults to take control of a child’s account settings without verifying their relationship with the child. Furthermore, there was a lack of strictness in the feature’s settings, enabling adults to turn on direct messaging for users without their consent.

The European Union has long been concerned about the potential dangers of unrestricted social media use children. While legislation has not been implemented, proposals have been made to ban major platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram from processing data belonging to individuals under the age of 16 without parental consent. Regulatory bodies have also raised concerns about “dark patterns,” which are user interface designs that subtly manipulate users into sharing excessive information.

TikTok has defended itself, claiming that many of the criticisms raised the Data Protection Commission are no longer applicable as they have made changes to address the issues. The company stated that they disagree with the decision and believe the fine is disproportionate. They have assured the public that they have taken steps to address the problem of underage users and will continue to make improvements.

This ruling highlights the actions being taken European regulatory bodies to protect children from the potential risks and privacy violations associated with popular social media platforms. TikTok’s substantial fine serves as a statement about the need for stricter safeguards and accountability for these platforms.

Sources:

– Source article: Solen Feyissa

– GDPR definition: General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a regulation ensuring data protection and privacy for individuals within the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA).

– Data Protection Commission definition: The Data Protection Commission (DPC) is an independent authority responsible for upholding the fundamental right to data protection in the EU.