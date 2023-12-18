Gen Z’s Trending Gender Stereotypes: Harmless Fun or Reinforcing Traditional Roles?

A recent trend on TikTok has sparked a debate about whether categorizing mundane things gender is putting women and men back into traditional stereotypes. The trend includes references like “girl dinner” and “girl math,” as well as the notion that men think about the Roman Empire on a regular basis.

Critics argue that these trends infantilize women and reinforce gender binaries, which goes against the ideals of Gen Z, who believe in gender fluidity and breaking traditional norms. They argue that acceptable expression of womanhood online is reduced to being juvenile and sexualized, while referring to adult men as boys would be considered unusual and rude.

However, others believe that these trends come from a good place, as a way for women to reclaim their youth and have something that feels inherently theirs. They see it as a statement of ownership and empowerment.

One particular trend, known as “girl dinner,” has received criticism for potentially promoting unhealthy eating habits. Some worry that young people on TikTok might change their eating habits and be concerned about eating too much, perpetuating the idea that girls should eat less. Critics argue that this trend could be rooted in eating disorder culture.

Despite Gen Z’s reputation for being progressive and liberal, there are still conservative streaks among them. One example is the emergence of the “Puriteens,” a community of young people uncomfortable with casual sex and intimacy. This community is seen as a reactionary social movement and reflects a policing of women’s sexuality.

Gen Z’s relationship with gender is complex. While they are more likely to identify as trans or non-binary, recent TikTok trends still emphasize the differences between men and women. This raises the question of how Gen Z views gender and its influence on someone’s personality.

While these trends may seem new, the expectations for gender roles have always existed. The difference now is that social media platforms like TikTok allow for the rapid sharing of information and trends, amplifying societal expectations.

Ultimately, those creating content around these trends are sharing their own experiences and trying to guide younger generations. They understand that a complete shift in societal norms takes time, so they aim to make the best of the current situation.

In conclusion, the trending gender stereotypes on TikTok have sparked a debate about whether they are harmless fun or reinforce traditional gender roles. While there are valid concerns about these trends, it is important to recognize that they are influenced personal experiences and an attempt to navigate the complexities of gender in the modern world.