Tube Girl: From Viral Sensation to Fashion Week Star

Sabrina Bahsoon, better known as “Tube Girl” on the internet, has experienced the power of viral fame firsthand. In just a few short weeks, she went from uploading a video of herself dancing on the London Underground to walking the runways of fashion weeks in major cities like London, Milan, and Paris.

It all began when Sabrina uploaded a video of herself pretending to be in a music video on the central line, dancing to Nicki Minaj. The video quickly went viral, sparking a wave of copycat “Tube Girl” posts on TikTok. The hashtag #tubegirleffect has now amassed over 208 million views.

With a growing following of 650K on social media, Sabrina finds herself at Vogue House, discussing her meteoric rise with Vogue editors. Her unique style and captivating personality have caught the attention of musicians like Omar Apollo, Troye Sivan, and Bella Poarch, who have made appearances in her recent posts.

Sabrina exudes self-confidence, but where does it come from? Born and raised in Malaysia to a Lebanese father and Malaysian mother, she was initially encouraged to pursue an academic career. However, she moved to London at the age of 16 to study and eventually graduated with a law degree from Durham University.

Despite working long hours at a restaurant to support herself, Sabrina felt compelled to start creating content. She emphasizes the importance of not caring about what others think and embracing one’s true self. This mindset has propelled her to success and opened doors in the fashion industry.

Fashion brands were quick to recognize Sabrina’s potential as the next big thing. She walked in the Mac show in London and attended the Boss show in Milan, where she created content that garnered record-breaking views for the brand. She even had the opportunity to meet Naomi Campbell and receive advice from model Coco Rocha on walking the runway.

Sabrina’s journey from viral sensation to fashion week star showcases the power of social media in launching careers. With her infectious charm and distinctive walk, she has carved a unique path for herself in the industry, proving that dreams can become a reality with determination and self-belief.

