The Dubious World of TikTok Wellness Influencers and the Impact of TikTok Shop

Wellness influencers on TikTok have found a new platform to promote dubious health remedies and ineffective products through the US rollout of TikTok Shop. These influencers are capitalizing on TikTok’s trend cycles and recommendation algorithms to reach new audiences and promote products with overbroad health claims.

TikTok Shop is an in-app marketplace that offers a wide range of products, from verified brands to counterfeit copies of popular items. It encourages users to buy products directly in the app, incentivizing them to make purchases instead of seeking out third-party online stores. The Shop also provides a revenue stream for creators through affiliate videos, where they earn commissions from sales.

However, this platform has also become a breeding ground for the promotion of ineffective, dangerous, or unethical products. Wellness influencers have been pushing parasite cleanses, detox drinks, miracle cures, and oils with questionable health benefits onto the For You Pages of TikTok users. These influencers and companies are specifically targeting TikTok’s young user base to sell their products.

This trend of promoting dubious health remedies on TikTok is not new. Earlier this year, some wellness influencers popularized the dangerous practice of drinking diluted borax and dry scooping protein powder. The Center for Countering Digital Hate also reported the promotion of steroids and steroid-like drugs on TikTok, with videos targeting teenagers and young adults.

The appeal of these alternative health trends lies in their affordability and the scientific-adjacent explanations provided influencers. TikTok’s emphasis on personal anecdotes further amplifies the marketing power of these influencers. However, even influencers with apparent credentials and large followings might be giving out compromised advice, as seen in the case of registered dietitians promoting artificial sweeteners on social media sponsored a lobbying group for the soft drink industry.

In conclusion, TikTok Shop has provided a platform for wellness influencers to promote questionable health remedies and products to a wide audience. The appeal of these trends lies in their accessibility and the personal anecdotes shared influencers. However, users should approach these recommendations with caution and consider seeking expert advice before trying any new health remedies or products.

