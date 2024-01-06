Children’s Skincare: Influencers and the Loss of Childhood

Summary: The rise of influencers on social media platforms like TikTok has led to a concerning trend where young children are emulating the beauty routines and shopping habits of adults. This article explores the influence of influencers on Generation Alpha (children born after 2010) and the consequences it has on their childhood and development.

In a viral TikTok video, a former Sephora employee recounted an incident where a nine-year-old child came into the store looking for an expensive anti-aging skincare product. This is not an isolated incident, as many children are now using harsh skincare products meant for adults, causing potential skin damage. Dermatologists are warning against the use of intense anti-aging skincare products for children, highlighting the need for age-appropriate skincare regimes.

The influence of influencers on young children is significant. Influencers, especially those in their twenties, promote their skincare routines and fashion choices, leading impressionable preteens to mimic their behavior. As a result, children are showing off their expensive Sephora purchases and adopting influencer mannerisms and speech patterns.

This trend goes beyond skincare and extends to other areas, such as children asking for luxury items like the Stanley cup, a stainless steel tumbler, instead of traditional toys. This consumerist mentality is fueled social media and the desire to fit in. Parents play a role in this constantly entertaining their children with technology, depriving them of the opportunity to be bored and cultivate creativity.

Generation Alpha is growing up too fast, skipping over normal childhood experiences and interests. The loss of innocence and the lack of individuality have become pressing concerns. Even influencers from Gen Z are acknowledging the worrisome behavior of Gen Alpha and their role in perpetuating it.

The article concludes referencing the movie “13 Going on 30,” where the protagonist realizes the value of childhood and the drawbacks of trying to be older than one’s age. Unfortunately, there is no magical solution to make the children of Generation Alpha appreciate their childhood. The focus on what’s trending on TikTok has overshadowed their individuality and creativity, leaving them as stunted adults in the making.

In this era of influencers and social media, it is crucial for parents and society to guide children and ensure they have a balanced and wholesome childhood, free from the pressures of consumerism and unrealistic beauty standards.