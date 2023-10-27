TikTok: Beyond a Video Platform

TikTok has made a name for itself as a popular short-form video platform, but it wants brands to know that it’s more than just that. In a recent research report developed in partnership with Newzoo, TikTok highlights its influence as a marketing and discovery platform for brands in the gaming space.

While TikTok has gained immense popularity within the gaming community, its connections to gaming go beyond content from gaming creators. The platform features clips of gameplay alongside non-gaming videos and viral sounds related to games. This unique blend has attracted gamers and non-gamers alike, creating a rich environment for brands to engage with their audience.

In a conversation with TikTok’s head of global gaming and global business solutions, Assaf Sagy, and head of global gaming business marketing, Rema Vasan, they shed light on TikTok’s role in marketing mobile games. While TikTok is primarily a mobile-native platform with a significant presence of mobile gaming content, it aims to expand its presence in the PC and console market. Sagy explains that PC and console game launches predominantly occur in Q4, while mobile launches happen throughout the year.

One of TikTok’s unique strengths is its ability to translate viewership into higher player numbers for games. Sagy highlights the flywheel effect where people see content, buy the product, create their own videos, and expose others to the game, resulting in significant economic impact. While a clear correlation between TikTok viewership and game downloads might be challenging to establish currently, the platform’s growing popularity makes it an attractive advertising space for game developers.

TikTok’s viral sounds have also become a powerful marketing tool for gaming companies. By creating their own spin with popular sounds, game developers can leverage the excitement from users and promote their games effectively. While creating a viral sound is no easy feat, piggybacking off existing sound trends allows game marketers to tap into the platform’s massive user base.

Additionally, TikTok offers marketing opportunities for non-endemic brands looking to reach the engaged gaming community. With 50% of its daily active users viewing gaming content, TikTok provides a large addressable audience for any brand seeking to connect with gamers. The platform’s unique environment, where gaming culture and entertainment intersect, opens up new and innovative ways for brands to engage with this audience.

In conclusion, TikTok’s research report showcases its potential as a marketing and discovery platform for gaming brands. With its widespread popularity and unique features like viral sounds, TikTok offers a valuable space for brands to connect with the gaming community and beyond.

