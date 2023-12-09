TikTok Implements New Measures to Combat Hate Speech

Following criticism over its handling of hate speech during the Israel-Hamas war, TikTok has announced new measures to strengthen its moderation practices and curb hate speech on its platform.

To automatically filter comments on videos, TikTok has introduced a feature called “Comment Care Mode.” This feature filters out comments that are similar to ones previously reported or deleted the video’s creator. Additionally, TikTok will now remove comments made accounts that are not in the creator’s following or follower list.

In an effort to encourage the use of these tools, TikTok plans to prompt new users to utilize them after their first video upload. Furthermore, the platform intends to set up a product beta testing program to obtain feedback from creators.

TikTok has also formed an anti-hate and discrimination task force, collaborating with experts to identify and proactively address hate trends. The platform is improving the training of its moderators and expanding managed creator communities to include interfaith and marginalized groups such as the Jewish, API, and LGBTQ+ communities.

To provide a better understanding of the content on the platform, TikTok plans to provide wider access to its research APIs to various civil society groups. These groups, like the Anti-Defamation League, have long requested this access.

In order to ensure community safety during crises, TikTok has taken several measures. They have established a command center with a global team of 40,000 safety professionals to respond quickly. Additionally, they have enhanced automated systems to detect and promptly remove violent content. The platform has also increased the number of moderators proficient in Arabic and Hebrew and provided further support for their well-being.

TikTok has taken a strong stance against hate speech and has removed all related content reported through its Community Partner Channel. It is worth noting that TikTok removes hate speech before it is reported in nine out of ten instances. Between October 7 and November 30, the conflict region saw 1.3 million videos removed due to their promotion of hate speech, terrorism, and misinformation.

By implementing these measures, TikTok is reaffirming its commitment to combating hate speech and ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for its users.