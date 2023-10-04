The Importance of Designing Sets for Social Media

In the world of concert set design, creating an unforgettable experience for both those in attendance and those viewing online is crucial. Ray Winkler, CEO of Stufish, a renowned architecture firm specializing in stage sets, understands the significance of designing sets that translate well on social media platforms.

With the rise of platforms like TikTok and Instagram, concerts are now being experienced potential millions, if not billions, of people through the screens of their smartphones. Winkler and his team at Stufish have adapted their design process to account for this shift in audience engagement.

Stufish focuses on creating visually striking sets that look impressive from any angle and in the blink of an eye. These sets are designed to stand out in the swaying field of screens found in modern stadiums, ensuring that every concertgoer can capture an “Instagram Moment.”

The concept of the “Instagram Moment” refers to the specific moment during a concert that is visually captivating and share-worthy on social media. Stufish recognizes that every person in the audience has a different point of view and serves as a curator of content for the rest of the world. Therefore, it is crucial to design sets that look good on camera and in the often unflattering conditions of concert photography.

Stufish achieves this creating enormous silhouettes that make a statement in both person and on screens. Examples include Elton John’s golden arch, U2’s towering Joshua Tree, and K-pop superstars BLACKPINK performing under a traditional Hanok roof. These larger-than-life designs ensure that concert photographs and videos capture the essence of the performance, even when viewed on small screens.

Winkler also emphasizes the importance of considering the portrait orientation of screens on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Sets are designed to accommodate this format, with strategically placed screens and LED panels to showcase individual band members and create a visually captivating experience for both the live audience and those watching online.

As technology continues to shape the way we experience live events, the design of concert sets must adapt to cater to a social media-driven audience. Stufish’s innovative approach demonstrates the importance of creating sets that not only wow the live crowd but also thrive in the digital realm.

Sources:

Stufish (architects specializing in stage sets)

Wired (Winkler interview)