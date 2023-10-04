The Art of Designing Concert Sets for the Social Media Age

In the world of concert production, the design of a stage set is crucial for creating memorable and visually captivating experiences for both live audiences and those engaging with the performance through social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Ray Winkler, CEO of Stufish, a company that specializes in designing stage sets for concerts, understands the importance of creating sets that make an impact in person and on camera.

Stufish’s team of architects and designers have worked on notable stage sets for a range of artists, including Beyoncé, U2, and Elton John. Their designs are grand and eye-catching, with a focus on creating Instagram Moments – visually striking moments that are photogenic from any angle.

One challenge that Stufish faces is designing sets that will look impressive not only to the live audience, but also on the screens of smartphones. Winkler acknowledges the growing influence of social media in shaping the concert experience, stating that “every single person in that stadium has a slightly different point of view, and every single one of them is the curator of the content that they are about to share with the rest of the world.”

With this in mind, Stufish creates sets with enormous silhouettes that are visually impactful even in crowded and less-than-ideal photography conditions. Their designs include towering arches, larger-than-life inflatable sculptures, and massive LED screens. The goal is to ensure that every attendee has something visually impressive to capture and share online.

In addition to considering the audience’s perspective, Stufish also takes into account the desires of the artists who may have concerns about their appearance on large screens. The design team aims to strike a balance between creating visually stunning sets and maintaining the artists’ comfort and confidence on stage.

The rise of social media has transformed the concert experience, allowing fans to connect and share their experiences with a global audience. Winkler believes that this sense of belonging and shared experience is invaluable. Whether it’s the excitement of watching a performance in person or seeing it through the lens of a smartphone, the goal is to create a memorable and inclusive experience for all.

