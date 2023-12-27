TikTok Creators Make a Difference with Angel Tree Donations

TikTok creators have found a new way to spread awareness for charitable causes, with many going viral for their donations to Angel Tree, a Salvation Army program. These creators, who often focus on shopping content, have used their platforms to make a difference during the holiday season.

Angel Tree is a program that provides Christmas gifts to children and teenagers in need. Shoppers visit select stores and choose a hanging tag from an Angel Tree that lists what each child wants for the holiday. They then purchase gifts to donate. The program has been around since 1979 and serves over 1 million children across the U.S.

The TikTok videos showcasing these donations have gained millions of views. Creators film themselves choosing wish lists and filling their shopping carts with gifts, ranging from basic necessities to toys and bicycles. This trend has captured the attention of social media users, who often see content geared towards buying and selling products.

Clara Peirce, one of the creators who went viral for her Angel Tree video, hopes that her videos can encourage others to get involved in the charity. She believes that creators, who have influence over people’s purchasing decisions, can use their platforms to make a positive impact. Other creators, like Serena Neel, have also embraced the trend, donating gifts to multiple children and sharing their experiences on TikTok.

While it’s too early to determine if these videos have directly increased donations, Salvation Army commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder expressed his appreciation for the creators’ efforts. He believes that their actions help bring hope and support during a time that can be difficult for many.

The response to these videos has been overwhelmingly positive, with the majority of comments applauding the creators’ intentions. The spirit of giving showcased in these videos reflects the love and support people have for one another, creating a snapshot of generosity that extends beyond the holiday season.

As these TikTok creators continue to inspire others to do good, it is hoped that the spirit of generosity and love will be carried throughout the year, both online and offline.