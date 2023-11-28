Tapping into the Power of TikTok to Drive Growth for Specsavers

Amidst the backdrop of limited store availability during the pandemic and the prevailing hesitancy among people to schedule appointments, Specsavers found themselves grappling with a notable reduction in the pool of customers available for recall for eye test appointments after a span of two years. This decline in appointment bookings posed a significant problem, and Specsavers challenged itself to accelerate its digital acquisition efforts to drive more bookings. Operating in a highly competitive market space, Specsavers needed to outperform its competition, including brands such as Boots Opticians and Vision Express.

To achieve their targets and outperform their competition, Specsavers decided to focus on significantly scaling investment across paid social performance campaigns and maximizing the volume of Eye Test Booking appointments, all while ensuring cost-effective performance (CPA was under the breakeven ROI point).

Specsavers identified that reaching and engaging younger audiences between the ages of 18-34 on social media platforms was difficult and more expensive based on their internal campaign data. In an effort to diversify their platform portfolio and tap into the younger demographic, they decided to explore TikTok as an alternative. With 69% of TikTok’s user base falling within the 18-34 age group, it presented an opportunity to connect with their desired audience.

TikTok, being an untested channel for Specsavers in the performance space, came with its own set of challenges and required smart planning to deliver results. It was clear that to be successful on TikTok, authentic and native creative was needed. Partnering with TikTok, and with the help of a creative agency partner called “Uncovered,” Specsavers embarked on a journey to create truly native and engaging content that would resonate with TikTok users.

The native-style ads utilized creators and featured educational content, clear calls-to-action, and on-trend digital voiceovers to drive user action. To complement the creative approach, Specsavers customized their audience strategy based on consumer insights, segmenting their strategy into multiple broad buckets that aligned with their various target segments.

Launching a performance campaign on TikTok amidst the challenges posed cookie deprecation required meticulous campaign tracking. Specsavers implemented the TikTok Pixel with full-funnel events tracking, allowing them to optimize their activity towards the ultimate goal of appointment confirmation. Although there was a minor issue with event double-counting prior to launch, Specsavers worked closely with the ad operations team and TikTok developers to resolve the issue and ensure a seamless campaign launch.

The results of Specsavers’ first web conversion campaign on TikTok were remarkable. They achieved a 30% lower cost per acquisition (CPA) compared to their target, and their CPA was 5 times below the breakeven point. Moreover, they learned that the asset using the “Video Reply” creative feature performed exceptionally well, delivering a 23% conversion rate.

In conclusion, Specsavers’ success story on TikTok highlights the power of strategic innovation, authentic engagement, and data-driven insights. By harnessing the potential of TikTok and tailoring their content to resonate with their target audience, Specsavers not only reversed the decline in eye test appointment bookings but also redefined their paid social investment strategy. This case study serves as a testament to the effectiveness of leveraging emerging platforms and embracing creativity in driving growth for brands.

FAQs

1. How did Specsavers overcome the decline in eye test appointment bookings?

Specsavers tackled the decline focusing on driving more bookings through their digital acquisition efforts. They scaled their investment in paid social performance campaigns and optimized their strategy to maximize Eye Test Booking appointments while maintaining a cost-effective CPA.

2. Why did Specsavers choose TikTok?

Specsavers chose TikTok as a platform to engage the sought-after 18-34 audience. With a 69% user base within the desired age bracket, TikTok provided an opportunity to tap into a younger demographic that had proven elusive and costly within their paid social campaigns.

3. How did Specsavers ensure success on TikTok?

Specsavers partnered with TikTok and a creative agency partner called “Uncovered” to create authentic and native content specifically tailored for the platform. They utilized TikTok’s advanced developers’ pixel for campaign tracking and implemented a customized audience strategy based on consumer insights to maximize the effectiveness of their campaign.

4. What were the results of Specsavers’ campaign on TikTok?

Specsavers achieved outstanding results with their TikTok campaign. They surpassed their targets achieving a 30% lower cost per acquisition (CPA) and their CPA was 5 times below the breakeven point. The asset using the “Video Reply” creative feature performed exceptionally well, delivering a 23% conversion rate.