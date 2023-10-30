Bossa Nova: A Genre Resurges in Unexpected Ways

When we think of Bossa Nova, the first thing that comes to mind is the iconic song “The Girl From Ipanema,” a chart-topping hit in the 1960s. But this Brazilian genre is experiencing a surprising revival in today’s music scene, thanks to the influence of artists like Billie Eilish and the power of platforms like TikTok.

Originally popularized in Brazil during a brief period of democracy in the 1950s and 60s, Bossa Nova combined jazz, samba rhythms, and pop sensibility to create a unique sound. It gained international recognition when American jazz musicians like Stan Getz and Charlie Byrd collaborated with Brazilian artists, resulting in the hit song “The Girl From Ipanema.” However, the genre’s popularity waned in Brazil after the country’s democratic government was overthrown, making way for a new style called Música Popular Brasileira (MPB).

While Bossa Nova never truly disappeared, its resurgence in recent years can be attributed to a new generation of artists. Gen Z musicians like Laufey, a 24-year-old Icelandic-Chinese pop artist, have incorporated elements of Bossa Nova into their music. Laufey’s TikTok hit “From the Start” showcases the genre’s slinky syncopated rhythms and gentle guitar strumming, attracting millions of views and streams.

The influence of Bossa Nova has also reached other genres. Hip-hop and R&B artists like Juice WRLD and Cuco have incorporated the breezy rhythms of Bossa Nova into their songs, introducing the genre to a wider audience. Juice WRLD’s “Make Believe” and Cuco’s “Bossa No Sé” both gained significant popularity, with millions of streams and TikTok videos.

Interestingly, Bossa Nova has also become a meme music, thanks to the popularity of the Nintendo Wii’s Mii channel theme. The jazzy electronic song, with its Bossa Nova-inspired elements, has become a sensation on TikTok and other platforms, fueling even more interest in the genre.

Bossa Nova’s revival proves that music has the power to transcend time and connect different generations. Its smooth melodies and laid-back rhythms continue to captivate listeners, reminding us of the genre’s timeless appeal.

(Source: Chartmetric Blog)