TikTok Star GFed Takes on the Challenge of Visiting Every D-I Football Field

At 6:39 a.m., a passionate adventurer excitedly steps out of his car at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois. Dressed in a navy blue hoodie and a backwards baseball cap, he carries a sense of determination. This man, known his TikTok handle GFed, is on a mission to walk onto every Division I (D-I) football field in the country.

GFed’s “Walk On Challenge” began unexpectedly during a business trip through Wyoming in July. While driving past the University of Wyoming campus, he decided to check out the athletic facilities. Captivated the experience, GFed recorded a video capturing his journey onto the football field and shared it on TikTok. The response was overwhelming, sparking his decision to embark on a new adventure.

Since then, GFed has been steadily gaining popularity on social media. With each new video, he explores a different D-I campus, showcasing the beauty and grandeur of college sports venues. While GFed respects the boundaries set schools, he seeks out open doors and easily accessible areas for his walks. He has never received discouragement from any university he has visited, and some schools have even reached out to partner with him.

The popularity of GFed’s videos has allowed him to expand his content creation and attract interest from brands and media organizations. In September, he made the bold decision to quit his job and pursue content creation full-time. This leap of faith has opened doors to exciting opportunities, including collaborations with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Dolphins.

GFed’s latest ambitious project involved visiting every directional school in Illinois in a single day. From Northern Illinois to Southern Illinois, he documented his journey and shared his unique experiences with his growing audience. As GFed continues to explore the world of college sports, his adventures serve as a source of inspiration and entertainment for sports enthusiasts and TikTok users around the globe.

