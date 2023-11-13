The Impact of TikTok’s Content Support for Cultural Institutions

TikTok has been making waves in the art world with its unexpected collaboration with Sotheby’s and its in-house team dedicated to improving content and expanding its reach. While this may come as a surprise, it highlights the increasing importance of social media platforms in the realm of art and cultural institutions.

The “lifestyle and education content operations team” at TikTok aims to empower content creators and publishers within specialized niches. Lina Renzina, TikTok’s lifestyle and education media partnerships lead for North America, emphasizes the platform’s commitment to celebrating cultural expression and working directly with cultural institutions. Museums, galleries, theaters, botanical gardens, libraries, and opera houses are seen as epicenters of culture, and TikTok seeks to amplify their unique perspectives and educational content.

Interestingly, TikTok provides this support to cultural institutions free of charge. The platform’s popularity in the art community is evident with hashtags like #art, #MuseumTok, and #GetCultured, which collectively have garnered billions of views. These numbers demonstrate the immense interest in visual arts and cultural content on TikTok, suggesting significant potential for growth through better insights and strategies.

To further support cultural institutions, TikTok’s North American lifestyle and education team launched the “Culture Starts on TikTok” workshop program. This in-person initiative aims to educate cultural professionals across the United States and Canada on increasing their presence and engaging audiences. Participants gain insights into educational content that performs well, content creation best practices, and updates on TikTok’s product features.

Here are three valuable tips shared the TikTok team during the workshop program:

1. Educational content drives engagement: Leveraging the #LearnOnTikTok hashtag, which has amassed billions of views, provides an excellent opportunity for cultural institutions to share their expertise.

2. Demonstrate uniqueness: Share mind-blowing stories or statistics from experts within the institution and provide behind-the-scenes glimpses that are exclusive to TikTok.

3. Stop the scroll with a hook: Captivate viewers in the first three seconds leading with the most engaging soundbite or visual, taking them on a journey of discovery.

TikTok encourages cultural institutions to show up authentically and engage with their audiences. Users on the platform feel a stronger connection to brands than on other sites, so it’s important to interact with followers, use engagement tools, and embrace the modern-day autograph—comments. However, it’s vital to avoid making videos feel like ads skipping overt branding or promotional elements.

TikTok’s partnership with cultural institutions signifies the growing influence of social media platforms in the art world. By leveraging this support, institutions can expand their reach and engage with a broader, younger audience that shares a deep fascination with art and culture.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How does TikTok support cultural institutions?

TikTok collaborates with cultural institutions to elevate their unique perspectives and educational content. They provide support, insights, and strategies to help these institutions extend their reach and engage with the TikTok community.

2. Is there a cost for TikTok’s content support?

No, TikTok offers its content support services for cultural institutions free of charge. Their aim is to encourage creativity in the arts and foster a vibrant community on the platform.

3. How can cultural institutions optimize their presence on TikTok?

TikTok’s lifestyle and education team shares valuable tips to optimize presence on the platform. They emphasize the importance of educational content, showcasing what makes each institution unique, and capturing viewers’ attention leading with engaging hooks and visuals.

4. Why should cultural institutions embrace TikTok?

TikTok provides an opportunity for cultural institutions to reach a wide and diverse audience that is passionate about art and culture. With billions of views on art-related hashtags, TikTok offers a unique platform to promote their content and engage with a younger demographic.