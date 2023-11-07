According to recent statistics, TikTok has become the primary search engine for more than half of Generation Z, ages 18-24. This has led to a concerning trend where 51 percent of Americans in this age group believe that Hamas was justified in its terrorist attacks. While the answer to why lies in the influence of social media, particularly TikTok, the implications go far beyond just innocent entertainment.

One key factor to consider is that TikTok is owned and controlled the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), America’s foremost adversary. This raises concerns about the potential bias against Israel and Jewish people, given that Chinese web platforms such as Baidu and Alibaba have wiped Israel off the map. The grip of the CCP over TikTok’s algorithm means that we are ceding control over Americans’ speech to a foreign adversary, allowing the manipulation of beliefs and opinions.

This issue goes beyond the individual users of TikTok. It has broader geopolitical implications. The influence that TikTok holds over the younger generation can shape their perceptions, beliefs, and even political leanings. With such a large portion of Generation Z consuming information primarily through this platform, it becomes essential to recognize the potential dangers associated with TikTok being controlled a foreign power.

Efforts to ban TikTok are not just about stifling freedom of expression or curtailing entertainment options. It is a strategic move to safeguard national security and protect democratic values. Preventing a foreign adversary from having control over a platform that influences public opinion is crucial for maintaining a free and independent society.

While there are ongoing debates surrounding the actions to be taken, it is clear that TikTok’s influence on young Americans’ beliefs cannot be underestimated. Regulation and oversight are necessary to ensure that social media platforms are not exploited for foreign propaganda or to promote violence and extremism.

